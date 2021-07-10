Abdul Awal

stay strapped or get clapped

stay strapped or get clapped
A detailed vector of a kraken attacking the front of a ship, I want him latched on the front and raising hell. Standing over the front on deck I would like George Washington ,Abe Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson holding ar15s shooting down at the kraken.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
