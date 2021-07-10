Jessica Vorheis Designs

Brand Design, Logo Design - Factory V

Jessica Vorheis Designs
Jessica Vorheis Designs
  • Save
Brand Design, Logo Design - Factory V motosports t-shirt design squarespace wix graphic design dirt bike dirtbike distressed illustration branding brand design logo hand drawn design
Download color palette

Logo design for Factory V needed to be simple, badass and definitely memorable. Energetic, not overly serious. Check it out the website I created for them as well: www.factoryv.co This merchandise is a black t-shirt with screen printed graphic of the logo.

Jessica Vorheis Designs
Jessica Vorheis Designs

More by Jessica Vorheis Designs

View profile
    • Like