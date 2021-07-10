Rifat Rahaman Rayan

Logo | Branding | Logofolio

Rifat Rahaman Rayan
Rifat Rahaman Rayan
  • Save
Logo | Branding | Logofolio brand guideline brand identity vector artwork design illustration adobe logofolio animation graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

This is my minimalist logo and branding project for a delivery company. I used this simple paper box as a logo for this design. If you like my work don't forget to appreciate my project.

Let's talk about your project-
Email: rifatrahaman98@gmail.com
What's App: +8801637641078

Rifat Rahaman Rayan
Rifat Rahaman Rayan

More by Rifat Rahaman Rayan

View profile
    • Like