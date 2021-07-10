Octopus Illustration

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"master" illustration of an oversize octopus that will be carried through all phases of a new business branding. The illustration will be used as a wall mural, and with slight variations will form the basis of business logo, signage, graphics, merchandise, etc