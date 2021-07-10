Abdul Awal

Octopus Illustration
"master" illustration of an oversize octopus that will be carried through all phases of a new business branding. The illustration will be used as a wall mural, and with slight variations will form the basis of business logo, signage, graphics, merchandise, etc

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
