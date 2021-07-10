Jessica Vorheis Designs

Brand Design, Logo Design - Factory V

Brand Design, Logo Design - Factory V squarespace wix enduro dirt bikes dirtbikes motosports simple design simple memorable iconic logo mark logo design brand distressed branding brand design logo hand drawn design
Logo design for Factory V needed to be simple, badass and definitely memorable. Energetic, not overly serious. Check it out the website I created for them as well: www.factoryv.co

