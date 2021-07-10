Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Priambada Junior

WonInd Tourist Mobile App Design Concept

Priambada Junior
Priambada Junior
  • Save
WonInd Tourist Mobile App Design Concept mall restaurant hotel hospital maps map translator application mobile app tourist wonderful indonesia wonderfulindonesia illustration design graphic design minimal ux ui
Download color palette

An app from #WonderfulIndonesia for tourists. Providing translator from native language to Bahasa Indonesia, local map (city map) according to current user location, and important places address such as hospitals, hotels, malls, and restaurants. Welcome to Indonesia!

Priambada Junior
Priambada Junior

More by Priambada Junior

View profile
    • Like