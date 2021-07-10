🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
This is my UI concept for BlissU Wellness application. It is a platform for both experts and wellness aspirers. The Dashboard shows recommended Chatrooms and Live sessions. There is a discover feature to for experts' profiles. A recorded sessions list and live sessions list.
This is my first ever UI project. Comments and suggestions are appreciated!
Hope you like it!
Saranya Satheesh