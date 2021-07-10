Saranya Satheesh

BlissU Wellness Application

BlissU Wellness Application app ux design illustration ui
This is my UI concept for BlissU Wellness application. It is a platform for both experts and wellness aspirers. The Dashboard shows recommended Chatrooms and Live sessions. There is a discover feature to for experts' profiles. A recorded sessions list and live sessions list.
This is my first ever UI project. Comments and suggestions are appreciated!
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
