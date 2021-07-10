Hossne Mamun

Fix error cover resize manuscript

Hossne Mamun
Hossne Mamun
  • Save
Fix error cover resize manuscript resize manuscript book cover rejected error fix graphic design
Download color palette

I will fix error, modify, resize, edit, design book cover, ebook cover, amazon KDP cover, manuscript.
Hire Me: https://www.fiverr.com/share/4X8X6d

#BookDesign #Fiverr #MadeOnFiverr#error #manuscript #rejectedCover #Fix #Childrenbook #EbookCover #paperbackcover #KindleCover #KDPcover #bookcover #bookcoverdesign #bookcovers #kdpamazon #kdppublishing #kindlebookcover #kdpbooks #lowcontentbooks #notebooksandjournals #kindle #publishing

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Hossne Mamun
Hossne Mamun

More by Hossne Mamun

View profile
    • Like