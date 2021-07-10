DailyUI #006 - User profile - Doggy Buddy Match

Day 6 of the Daily UI challenge :)

Inspired by a few things -

My best friend Shirley now has a beautiful daschund doggo named Rupert. She mentioned that he loves being around people and may potentially have some separation sadness once things return back to normality, and Rupert may have much more home alone time

It made me think that it would be so great if your dog could hang out with someone else's dog in the day, so that they are less lonely. It seems that this service exists! http://dogbuddymatch.com/home (But it doesn't look very established!)

Potentially, it's a platform like a dating website, but for dogs in your area! I'm not a dog owner, but perhaps the principles of matching your dog with another good buddy is the same as finding a dating partner on an application? You'd want to get a vibe of the dog's personality, their age, have an idea of what they like doing to see if they can be compatible with your dog etc. I used the app Hinge as my design pattern for today's challenge as I really like their prompt cues, it makes everything feel more authentic and personable (in the case of this UI challenge, "dogable" [eek not sure]?)