MyElitePT - Website Design

MyElitePT - Website Design
Website design for MyElitePT. I wanted to keep the overall branding ver simple and clean, while using a main hero image to draw the users attention. I chose the hero image to be of someone on their phone, to indicate that it is a fitness app.

Welcome to my Dribble portfolio.

