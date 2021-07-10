Bhargav Diyora

#10 Fitness App UI/UX design in figma

Bhargav Diyora
Bhargav Diyora
  • Save
#10 Fitness App UI/UX design in figma uxui fitness app appdesign application uiux ui figma ux figmauiux figmadesign design
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers

Happy to share our another design, This time a App design for Fitness App.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

If you like it then press "L"

Thanks for watching ❤️

Bhargav Diyora
Bhargav Diyora

More by Bhargav Diyora

View profile
    • Like