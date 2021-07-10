Sci-fi Poster

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
These posters were part of an assignment for my degree. After a semester learning new Photoshop skills we were challenged to design 12 images featuring anything we wanted as long as they followed a theme.
I decided to make a series of posters portraiting a sci-fi distant future where the world we know is gone.