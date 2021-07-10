Pablo Ceballos

Sci-fi Poster

Pablo Ceballos
Pablo Ceballos
  • Save
Sci-fi Poster photoshop graphic design poster sci-fi
Download color palette

These posters were part of an assignment for my degree. After a semester learning new Photoshop skills we were challenged to design 12 images featuring anything we wanted as long as they followed a theme.

I decided to make a series of posters portraiting a sci-fi distant future where the world we know is gone.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Pablo Ceballos
Pablo Ceballos

More by Pablo Ceballos

View profile
    • Like