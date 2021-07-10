Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nick Babich

Hotel Booking Mobile App

Hotel Booking Mobile App
Wireframes for hotel booking. The key idea is to provide essential information about a hotel in easy to digest manner. The user should be able to scan the options and make a decision in a glance.

