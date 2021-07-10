Hi! GoodMeal is an application that allows you to rescue food at low cost.

Press "L" if you like it!

You want to work with me ?, Feel free to write me at:

hedav73@gmail.com

See the complete redesign process here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123183675/GoodMeal

More info about GoodMeal here:

https://www.goodmeal.app/

Have a nice day 😄