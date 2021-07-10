Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rafael James

Novo Ensino Médio - SENAI: Landing Page

Rafael James
Rafael James
  • Save
Novo Ensino Médio - SENAI: Landing Page website interface ui orange orange ui design web ux landing page clean ui
Download color palette

Landing page criada para apresentar o quanto a instituição SENAI é capacitada para lhe dar com as novas regras de educação no ensino médio.
...
Landing page created to present how much the SENAI institution is able to give you with the new education rules in high school.

Live preview:
https://bit.ly/3e7sXqN

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Rafael James
Rafael James

More by Rafael James

View profile
    • Like