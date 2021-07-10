Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign

Tafur - Pediatric dentistry

Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Tafur - Pediatric dentistry friendly outline teeth animal icon branding pediatric dentistry fox cute illustration logo brand mark
Download color palette

Can you guys spot the tooth? Happy weekend everyone.

Follow my Instagram for more updates!

Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign
Animal loving, logo making and creative collaborator.
Hire Me

More by Carlos Puentes | cpuentesdesign

View profile
    • Like