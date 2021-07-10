Sejeong_Rachel

[Daily UI] 014. Countdown Timer

Sejeong_Rachel
Sejeong_Rachel
  • Save
[Daily UI] 014. Countdown Timer sunset countdown ui design modern appdesign uiux
Download color palette

Hi Dribble !
I designed Count down timer with Daily UI project.
I used the movement of sunrise as a metaphor for the countdown timer.
Thank you for your any feedback and comments :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Sejeong_Rachel
Sejeong_Rachel

More by Sejeong_Rachel

View profile
    • Like