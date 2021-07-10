BLACKPINK Concept Merch

Blackpink (commonly stylized as BLACKPINK or BLΛƆKPIИK) is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Recently, the group teased a logo rebrand. I took this as an opportunity to design new concept merch featuring the new logo.

This was a personal project for skills development and the merch is not currently in the market.