Pablo Ceballos

BLACKPINK Concept Merch

Pablo Ceballos
Pablo Ceballos
Blackpink (commonly stylized as BLACKPINK or BLΛƆKPIИK) is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.
Recently, the group teased a logo rebrand. I took this as an opportunity to design new concept merch featuring the new logo.

This was a personal project for skills development and the merch is not currently in the market.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Pablo Ceballos
Pablo Ceballos

