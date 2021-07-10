Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pavel Avdeev

MobileSense — Mobile App

Pavel Avdeev
Pavel Avdeev
  • Save
MobileSense — Mobile App statistics analysis b2b traffic mapconnections map operatorconnections connections operator telecommunications operator telecom android productdesign design mobileapp app ux ui
Download color palette

MobileSense - Assessing Your Internet Environment
Analyze the quality of your internet connection and choose the best operator

You can download the application here to test
https://mobilesense.ru/

Pavel Avdeev
Pavel Avdeev

More by Pavel Avdeev

View profile
    • Like