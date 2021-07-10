🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
PEPE NEWMAN WAS A CHALLENGE
Our client had in mind a concept of Mexican food with a simple, classic, modern and very Mexican atmosphere. For this we created a young and versatile communication system that would allow us to vary the brand according to the graphic pieces and the message to be transmitted.