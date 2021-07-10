Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MY HERO ACADEMIA Katsuki Bakugo Poster

MY HERO ACADEMIA Katsuki Bakugo Poster katsuki bakugo poster my hero academia
These posters were part of a personal project where I designed a poster a day for a whole month. I decided to make a series with some of the characters in "My hero academia" because it's one of my favourite animes.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
