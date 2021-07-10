AD9 Creative Studio

Courtly Poison Branding Sample - Purse Box

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio
  • Save
Courtly Poison Branding Sample - Purse Box luxury mockup box purse clothing clothes 3d adobe photoshop psd typography graphic design icon vector illustration logo design branding
Download color palette

Branding sample for Courtly Poison, a concept for a luxury designer clothing brand based in New York City, branding sample following the logo construction, by AD9 Creative Studio.

AD9 Creative Studio
AD9 Creative Studio

More by AD9 Creative Studio

View profile
    • Like