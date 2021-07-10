Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dumitru Ochievschi

A morning in the jungle

Dumitru Ochievschi
Dumitru Ochievschi
Hire Me
  • Save
A morning in the jungle plant plants illustrator nature close up morning green pattern backdrop background leaves tropical jungle abstract vector illustration
Download color palette

I like to draw people, but when I only draw nature I feel more relaxed because I feel that I have more rights to make mistakes.

You can follow me on Instagram @dumitru.ochievschi.
Keep in touch at illustrations.do@gmail.com.

Dumitru Ochievschi
Dumitru Ochievschi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Dumitru Ochievschi

View profile
    • Like