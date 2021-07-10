Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pablo Ceballos

BLACKPINK Rosé Vintage Poster

Pablo Ceballos
Pablo Ceballos
BLACKPINK Rosé Vintage Poster polaroid kodak poster vintage blackpink
These posters were a part of a personal project where I designed a poster a day for a whole month. I decided to make a series with Blackpink members because it was one of my favourite girl groups at the time.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Pablo Ceballos
Pablo Ceballos

