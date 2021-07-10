Matt Losapio

Saturn logos

Matt Losapio
Matt Losapio
Hire Me
  • Save
Saturn logos nasa outerspace planet saturn illustration design vintage logodesign japan badgedesign badge osaka logo
Saturn logos nasa outerspace planet saturn illustration design vintage logodesign japan badgedesign badge osaka logo
Saturn logos nasa outerspace planet saturn illustration design vintage logodesign japan badgedesign badge osaka logo
Saturn logos nasa outerspace planet saturn illustration design vintage logodesign japan badgedesign badge osaka logo
Saturn logos nasa outerspace planet saturn illustration design vintage logodesign japan badgedesign badge osaka logo
Download color palette
  1. Saturn Logo-10.jpg
  2. Saturn Logo-04.jpg
  3. Saturn Logo-01.jpg
  4. Saturn Logo-05.jpg
  5. Saturn Logo-07.jpg

Some variants from a recent logo project. Which is your favorite?

Matt Losapio
Matt Losapio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Losapio

View profile
    • Like