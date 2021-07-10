Vladimir Novosselov

Giving Palette's Shopify Product Page

Giving Palette's Shopify Product Page
Giving Palette's focus on a positive mission, clean ingredients and simplicity are front-and-center in the product page for the eyeshadow. Using plenty of white space and spacing between lines and images that create a sense of openness. Giving Palettes' products is made with high quality, sustainable materials.

Designed in Sketch, built on Shopify. View at https://givingpalette.com

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
