Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alejandro Mejía

Resume - Light Mode

Alejandro Mejía
Alejandro Mejía
  • Save
Resume - Light Mode web ui cv resume
Download color palette

Hello!

After a long time without update my resume, just want to redesign it and implement it in a site using NextJS and Styled Components with another few cool packages for sounds and micro interactions. If you want to see it live, take a look here: https://resume.alejandromejia.co

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Alejandro Mejía
Alejandro Mejía

More by Alejandro Mejía

View profile
    • Like