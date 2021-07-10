Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dorsella design illustration 2d logo paint logo logo graphic design
This logo is made with the concept of paint palette.
Two drops with the center indicates mixer of the palette.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
