Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Perrin

"The Eye of Krishna" (oil on canvas)

Josh Perrin
Josh Perrin
  • Save
"The Eye of Krishna" (oil on canvas) album artwork eyes krishna rebirth death life cosmic art spiritual art karma canvas painting oil
Download color palette

12x12 oil on canvas, 2018
This painting was done as album artwork for the song, 'Karma and Friends' by Basilysk. A version of this artwork is featured in the jewel case booklet of the band's 2019 album, Emergence. Going with the theme of the song, I designed this to depict the karmic cycle of life, death, and rebirth.

Josh Perrin
Josh Perrin

More by Josh Perrin

View profile
    • Like