Basilysk 'Emergence' Jewel Case Art Direction

Basilysk 'Emergence' Jewel Case Art Direction
My greatest collection of work for a single project can be found within the jewel case edition of Basilysk's 2019 masterpiece, Emergence. Every inch of this packaging was directed, designed, and executed by me. This edition features an 8-page booklet with lyrics and art, CD design, and double sided back card. Limited to 100 copies and has been SOLD OUT.

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
