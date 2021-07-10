Sports Legends of Cleveland Brand Identity

Check out the new logo system I created for The Sports legends of Cleveland

⚽️🏀🏈⚾️🎾🏐🏉

The Sports Legends of Cleveland project seeks to document the 115-year history of the CMSD Senate League sports programs, including its teams, athletes, athletic directors, and athletic commissioners, connecting the PAST to the PRESENT for the FUTURE. Nicole Smith and the Executive Board Team are on a mission to To revitalize the Middle School and High School sports programs within the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to transform student-athletes into legendary student-athletes who can compete at the collegiate, professional, and international levels. This new brand identity was created to honor the past, but also legitimize the future of this organization that is on a journey to create its own Museum, History Book, and Digital Record Book.