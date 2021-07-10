Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evgeniya Troshina

Cartoon character in a hat with ears

Evgeniya Troshina
Evgeniya Troshina
  • Save
Cartoon character in a hat with ears funny
Download color palette

illustration picture with a cartoon character in a hat with ears stands and looks at the sleeping moon in the sky. On the left is a tent, on the right there is a lantern with a lit burning candle

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Evgeniya Troshina
Evgeniya Troshina

More by Evgeniya Troshina

View profile
    • Like