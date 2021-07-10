Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karla (Theme 35)

Karla (Theme 35) night mode responsive daily ui tumblr theme dailyui uiux design tumblr webdesign
Karla is a responsive template for tumblr blogs, inspired by the color celadon.

The image shows the dark mode version of the design. Besides the night-mode, the layout features posts in a single column and a sidebar on the left side.

Read the post on tumblr: https://silbrigthemes.tumblr.com/post/651284413874913280/karla-theme-35-responsive-theme-inspired-by-the

See a live preview: https://karlathemesilbrig.tumblr.com/

Get the code on …
… payhip: https://payhip.com/b/r78l
… mo.na: https://mo.na/juliasteiwer/6155
… ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/d95197797d

