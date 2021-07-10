Karla is a responsive template for tumblr blogs, inspired by the color celadon.

The image shows the dark mode version of the design. Besides the night-mode, the layout features posts in a single column and a sidebar on the left side.

Read the post on tumblr: https://silbrigthemes.tumblr.com/post/651284413874913280/karla-theme-35-responsive-theme-inspired-by-the

See a live preview: https://karlathemesilbrig.tumblr.com/

Get the code on …

… payhip: https://payhip.com/b/r78l

… mo.na: https://mo.na/juliasteiwer/6155

… ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/s/d95197797d