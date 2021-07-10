Jake V. Consulting Brand Guide

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
New brand identity and website for Jake V. Consulting.
In search of a modern and inviting new look for this leadership program, Jake and I worked together to create a brand identity that is warmly professional. Bold shapes evoke the different teaching innovations that Jake uses in the program. This leadership program provides the opportunity for anyone to improve effective coaching and mentoring skills.
Website launch to come soon!