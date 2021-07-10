Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Asit Khanda

HDFC App Redesign

Asit Khanda
Asit Khanda
  • Save
HDFC App Redesign modern redesign hdfc user interface design ui
Download color palette

My first UI Design since I started learning. HDFC's current UI is very unintuitive and confuses the heck out of me whenever I use it. So I gave my first try by redesigning the home page UI.

Please let me know what you think about it. All suggestions and feedback is welcome!

Website

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Asit Khanda
Asit Khanda

More by Asit Khanda

View profile
    • Like