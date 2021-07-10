Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Basilysk 'Emergence' Album Cover Merchandise

Basilysk 'Emergence' Album Cover Merchandise
Basilysk teamed up with French record label, Season of Mist, to have my album cover art printed in full-colour, two sided designs on just about any style garment including t-shirts, hoodies, longsleeves, girlies, and even tote bags. Available for purchase at https://shop.season-of-mist.com/basilysk-emergence-print-on-demand

