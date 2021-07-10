Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jessica Vorheis Designs

Brand Design, Logo

Jessica Vorheis Designs
Jessica Vorheis Designs
  • Save
Brand Design, Logo graphic design retro retro branding old school 90s branding 90s logo design brand branding brand design logo illustration hand drawn design
Download color palette

Brand Design and logo for The Singletrack Sampler on Youtube. He wanted something that felt energetic, good vibes, and sleek to give off a professional feeling.

Jessica Vorheis Designs
Jessica Vorheis Designs

More by Jessica Vorheis Designs

View profile
    • Like