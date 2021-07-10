Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michael Donlea

Daily UI – Day 003 (Landing page)

ecommerce wine ux dailyui landing page design ui
#DailyUI Day 003 – I designed a landing page for 'Sip, sip, hooray!', a fictional e-commerce wine merchant 🍷💹

All feedback welcome 🙏

#uidesign

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
