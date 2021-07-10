"Dark Luxury 2021 Collection" bring a set of four clothing for lovers of black color. "Dark Luxury 2021 Collection Pt. 1" is a batch of two new clothes. The first outfit is shirt satin dress with copper embroidery and frill sleeves. The set is completed with slit brown pants decorated with black pearls. The second outfit is a glass pattern top with black leather skirt and long bell style sleeves. The look is compleetd with black crepe trousers. The illustration is available in high detailed design, and with front and back view of each garment in PNG and PDF format.