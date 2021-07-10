Md. Abdul Aowal

Business Conference Flyer Template

Business Conference Flyer Template leaflet a4 event flyer post personal professional seminar event flyer conference design blue agency template simple corporate clean business
Clean Business Conference Flyer Template
A highly versatile multipurpose conference flyer template suitable for all business industry. Create stunning leaflet on the fly and streamline your workflow with this easy to edit template. Use this multipurpose flyer template to create traditional print advertising such as magazine advert, newspaper ads placement, promotional posters and all other ways you can think of.

Business Conference Design Features:
- PSD Design Template.
- Very Easy to Customizable.
- Optimized for Printing / 300 Dpi.
- CMYK Color Mode.
- Smart Object for Change Logo/Photo.
-8.27×11.69 Inch Print Dimension.
- 0.25 Bleed setting Area.
- Help Guide Included in Main Zip File.
- Adobe Photoshop CS3+ Version.

Thanks for watching my shot.

