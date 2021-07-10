Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Peppermint Snake

Peppermint Snake candy snake peppermint candy snake digital illustration design digital painting adobe photoshop illustration art
I work at a candy factory and we've been packaging candy canes so I came up with a candy snake illustration. If snakes were this cute I'd like them a lot more haha.

