Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
pashaeedavoud

infographic of The First Imam Reza(pbuh) Media Festival

pashaeedavoud
pashaeedavoud
  • Save
infographic of The First Imam Reza(pbuh) Media Festival davoud pashaee mashhad iran imam reza festival graphic design infographic info
Download color palette

- infographic designing of The First Imam Reza(pbuh) Media Festival
- Iran, Mashhad
- design by: Davoud pashaee
. طراحی اینفوگرافیک نخستین جشنواره رسانه ای امام رضا علیه السلام
. مشهد مقدس
. اثر: داود پاشائی

pashaeedavoud
pashaeedavoud

More by pashaeedavoud

View profile
    • Like