infographic of The First Imam Reza(pbuh) Media Festival

- infographic designing of The First Imam Reza(pbuh) Media Festival

- Iran, Mashhad

- design by: Davoud pashaee

. طراحی اینفوگرافیک نخستین جشنواره رسانه ای امام رضا علیه السلام

. مشهد مقدس

. اثر: داود پاشائی