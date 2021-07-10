Professional Photography Flyer.

These templates are perfect for photography service or for professional photographers who need a stylish, modern, professional flyer to promote their photography service or business. There are four variant designs in the template pack, a great value for your purchase! All are in a separate file, so in total there are four photoshop files you will get in the downloaded pack.

Photography Flyer Design Features:

- PSD Design Template.

- Very Easy to Customizable.

- Optimized for Printing / 300 Dpi.

- CMYK Color Mode.

- Smart Object for Change Logo/Photo.

-8.27×11.69 Inch Print Dimension.

- 0.25 Bleed setting Area.

- Help Guide Included in Main Zip File.

- Adobe Photoshop CS3+ Version.

