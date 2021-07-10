Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mographic

Social App Design

Mographic
Mographic
  • Save
Social App Design popular appdesign figma ux mobile app mobileappdesign interface socialapp socialmedia app ui
Download color palette

I'm happy to share this with you.
I'm still in prototyping process.
If you have any feedback please let me know.

Mographic
Mographic

More by Mographic

View profile
    • Like