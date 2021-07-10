Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Audrey Chyneck

Daily Cacatoes 2: Blog Page

Audrey Chyneck
Audrey Chyneck
  • Save
Daily Cacatoes 2: Blog Page food dailycacatoes blog design ui
Download color palette

#dailycacatoes 2!
The goal of this challenge was to create a blog page.
I created a food blog called Foodorama.

Let me know what you think 😀

View all tags
Posted on Jul 10, 2021
Audrey Chyneck
Audrey Chyneck

More by Audrey Chyneck

View profile
    • Like