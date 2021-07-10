Appdesign | Filemanager

Hi, everyone 👋

This is my Exploration for Filemanager Mobile App UI UX Design ❤️

Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me!

Don't forget to Like ❤️ it :)

Thank you !!

-------------------

✉️ CONTACT ME FOR AWESOME PROJECT :

andrerio2847@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +62851 5605 4471

Instagram: @andrerio669