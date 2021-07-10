Calendar App — Month View

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, Dribblers!
We are super excited to share our shot with you!
Today we would like to share with you our calendar app.
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!
We hope you like it.
New staff is coming soon
———
gridd is a creative team working with people around the world. We build products, apps, and websites that help business grows.
Available for new projects so please contact us if you are interesting to working with us