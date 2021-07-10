Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Josh Perrin

Basilysk 'Sad State of the Art' Shirt Design

Josh Perrin
Josh Perrin
  • Save
Basilysk 'Sad State of the Art' Shirt Design merchandise band shirt dadaist screen print black white shirt design collage
Download color palette

After scanning the original cut & paste collage, the art was digitally leveled to turn it into a print-ready 1-colour design that the band could use on t-shirts and longsleeves. Available for purchase on https://basilysk.bandcamp.com/

Josh Perrin
Josh Perrin

More by Josh Perrin

View profile
    • Like