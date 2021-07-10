Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhishek Ganotra

Saregama Carvaan Go...

Abhishek Ganotra
Abhishek Ganotra
  • Save
Saregama Carvaan Go... figma society media social media design agency advertisement user experience user interface designer webdesign ui graphic design logo illustration design branding community art 3dimensional 3d
Download color palette

This the smallest Music player released by Saregama Comany for the listeners . An easy to carry device with the core functionality of having preloaded old classic songs.

This is a 3D impression of that which I created using some old classic photos by making use of inner shadows & gradients.

Share & Spread th love!!!Do not forget to give credits

Made with ❤

Connect with me :
https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhishek-ganotra-2b0211110/

Abhishek Ganotra
Abhishek Ganotra

More by Abhishek Ganotra

View profile
    • Like