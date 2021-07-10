Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Petty

Tent Website Landing Page

Mockup landing page design for a tent/marquee hire website.

A fun/outdoor style is created from the use of earthy tones, flat illustrations, and gradients.

Want to hire me? Shoot me an email adam@znaplink.com

Posted on Jul 10, 2021
